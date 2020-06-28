-
Abraham Ancer comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer sinks a 31-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ancer finished his round tied for 12th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a 264 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Abraham Ancer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Ancer chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ancer at 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ancer hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
