Aaron Wise shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 45th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Wise's 110 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wise got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
