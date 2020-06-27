-
Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
Highlights
Zach Johnson makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Johnson's tee shot went 167 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
