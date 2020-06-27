-
Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 22nd at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Schauffele's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Schauffele hit his tee shot 246 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Schauffele's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
