Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gordon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gordon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Gordon hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gordon's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Gordon had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.