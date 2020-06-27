-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Wesley Bryan in the third round at the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wesley Bryan makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bryan finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 second, Wesley Bryan's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Bryan hit his 239 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
