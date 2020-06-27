-
Viktor Hovland putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 6 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Viktor Hovland makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Viktor Hovland had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Hovland chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Hovland hit his 248 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
