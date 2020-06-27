-
Tyler Duncan comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Duncan finished his round tied for 33rd at 7 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Tyler Duncan hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Duncan to even-par for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
