Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Merritt's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
