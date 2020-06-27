  • Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.