Tom Hoge hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 22nd at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoge's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.