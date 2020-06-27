Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Im had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Im missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Im to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Im's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Im's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.