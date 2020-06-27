-
Sung Kang shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
