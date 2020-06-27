-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
