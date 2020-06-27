-
Shane Lowry shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry bunker hole-out on No. 16 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lowry's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lowry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lowry to 3 over for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 4 over for the round.
