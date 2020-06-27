-
Seung-Yul Noh posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Seung-Yul Noh hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Seung-Yul Noh had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Noh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Noh at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Noh's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 4 under for the round.
