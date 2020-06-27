Sergio Garcia hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Garcia's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Garcia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Garcia's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.