-
-
Scott Stallings putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his round tied for 5th at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 74 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.