Scott Brown shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Brown hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
Brown got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Brown hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Brown's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Brown's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
