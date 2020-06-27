Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under; and Kevin Streelman and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Burns's tee shot went 316 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 71 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 115 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Burns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Burns's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Burns hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.