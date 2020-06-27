In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 22nd at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Armour hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to even for the round.

Armour hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Armour's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.