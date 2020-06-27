-
Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 55th at 4 under; Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 5th at 12 under.
Henley tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 over for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Henley's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
