In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 18th at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

McIlroy had a 355-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.