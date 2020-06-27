-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 12th, Sloan's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Sloan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
