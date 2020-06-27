-
Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 58th at 4 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Werenski's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 86 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Werenski had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
