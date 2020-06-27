-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Cabrera Bello hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.
