-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson rolls in 15-footer for birdie on No. 11 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.