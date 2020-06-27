  • Phil Mickelson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson rolls in 15-footer for birdie on No. 11 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.