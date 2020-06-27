-
Paul Casey shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Paul Casey on his return to golf at Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey discusses what kept him from returning to golf sooner and why he chose to come back this week.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 10th, Casey's 167 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Casey had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Casey's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Casey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Casey at 3 under for the round.
