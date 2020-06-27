-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Patton Kizzire had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kizzire's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
Kizzire stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 171-yard par-3 16th. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
