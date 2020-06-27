Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Reed hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Reed hit his 246 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Reed had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reed hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.