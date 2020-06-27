-
-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
-
Interviews
Patrick Reed on where his game is at prior to Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed talks about the work he’s put in during the break and his plans to continue pushing himself towards another win.
Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Reed hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Reed hit his 246 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Reed had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reed hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.