-
-
Patrick Cantlay comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cantlay finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Patrick Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
Cantlay tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cantlay's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.