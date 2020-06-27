Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cantlay finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Patrick Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

Cantlay tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cantlay's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.