Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Thompson's tee shot went 142 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 127 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson hit his tee shot 272 yards to the fairway bunker on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.