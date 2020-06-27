In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 15 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Mark Hubbard's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to even-par for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.

Hubbard's tee shot went 267 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hubbard at even for the round.