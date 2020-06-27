In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Leishman hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Leishman's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Leishman's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Leishman's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Leishman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.