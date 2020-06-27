-
Mackenzie Hughes posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes birdies No. 9 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hughes finished his day in 4th at 14 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
