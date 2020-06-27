Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under; Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under; and Kevin Streelman and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Donald's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Donald suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Donald had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Donald's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.