  • Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Lucas Glover makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.