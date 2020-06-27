-
Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Glover chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Glover's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Glover had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
