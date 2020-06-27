-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Louis Oosthuizen's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Oosthuizen hit his 234 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Oosthuizen at 1 over for the round.
