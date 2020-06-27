-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
Highlights
Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 22nd at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 87 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
