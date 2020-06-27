-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Kyle Stanley makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 10th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 15 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Stanley's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stanley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.