In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day in 3rd at 15 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 3 under for the round.

Streelman hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Streelman hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.

Streelman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Streelman to 7 under for the round.