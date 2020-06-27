-
Kevin Na putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kevin Na makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Na hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Na's 182 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Na had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
