Kevin Chappell rebounds from poor front in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Chappell finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kevin Chappell hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Kevin Chappell to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Chappell's 174 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chappell had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
