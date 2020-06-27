-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 51st at 5 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett's tee shot went 316 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 37 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 148 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
