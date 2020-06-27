Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Spieth had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spieth's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Spieth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spieth had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Spieth hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.