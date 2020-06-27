-
Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm chips in for birdie on No. 5 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round tied for 13th at 10 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 14 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Jon Rahm missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 87 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
