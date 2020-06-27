-
Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 14 under; and Brendan Steele and Phil Mickelson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
