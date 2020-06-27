-
Joaquin Niemann putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under; and Kevin Streelman and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Joaquin Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
