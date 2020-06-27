-
Jim Furyk shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Furyk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 13 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Furyk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Furyk to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Furyk had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Furyk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
Furyk hit his tee shot 259 yards to the fairway bunker on the 444-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.
