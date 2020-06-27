-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2020
Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Vegas missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.