Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Day's tee shot went 158 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Day's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Day's tee shot went 245 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.